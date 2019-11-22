Freida Pinto is engaged! Check out her photos with fiance Cory Tran

The stunning Frieda Pinto, known for her roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Love Sonia, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and other films, is now engaged! Frieda said yes to her Los Angeles-based photographer boyfriend and now the couple is all set to get hitched. Frieda Pinto shared a few lovely pictures of herself with Cory with the caption, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense..."

Apparently, it's also Cory's birthday today! Seems like its double the celebration for the lovebirds. Frieda and Cory were introduced by the former's 'The Path' co-star, Aaron Paul.

In a previous interview with mid-day, Frieda had spoken about how she likes to avoid attracting attention to herself wherever she goes. She had said, "You will read about me during red carpets or at film promotions. I prefer keeping a low-profile. In Los Angeles, there are these celeb hangout places where you are sure to catch the Kardashians and the paparazzi. I avoid going there as I don't want to be photographed. No one knows when I am in town because there are no airport or restaurant spottings."

