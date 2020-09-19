From the tube to the laptop, Mouni Roy makes her digital debut with London Confidential

Having explored television and films, trying her hand at digital entertainment was a natural progression for Mouni Roy. As London Confidential dropped on ZEE5 yesterday, the actor is proud that the team was able to give shape to the spy thriller despite the unusual circumstances. "From having narrations over Zoom calls to shooting in London, things fell in place. I want to do a few more OTT projects to truly become a part of this world, but shooting for this film has been a liberating experience. OTT projects offer more layered characters, which is wonderful for actors," she says.

The actor, who plays a spy in the movie that is set against the pandemic, admits that a cloud of fear hung over the unit when they began filming. "The first three days were unnerving. But it was reassuring to see the safety measures adopted by the unit. We had to undergo a COVID test every week," adds Roy, who has a big release in Brahmastra.

