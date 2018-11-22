Fuel prices dip again, petrol at Rs 75.97 per litre in Delhi

national

After the revision of the prices, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 75. 97 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 70.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 81. 50 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.34 litre

New Delhi: In a relief to the consumers, fuel prices were again slashed up to 43 paise per litre on Thursday, owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil in the global market. The petrol price was reduced by 40 paise to 43 paise per litre in all four metro cities, while the rate of diesel has witnessed a dip of 30 to 48 paise per litre.

After the revision of the prices, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 75. 97 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 70.97 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 81. 50 per litre and diesel at Rs 74.34 litre.

Similarly in Chennai and Kolkata petrol after the revision of price costs Rs 78.88 per litre and Rs 79.31 per litre respectively.

The dip in fuel price come after the United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever