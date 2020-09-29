Full of beans

Kahlua coffee mousse

Executive chef at Out Of The Blue, Juliano Rodrigues, says coffee pairs well with alcohol as well as dessert and the three together can be an indulgent combination. "But keep in mind, there will be one overpowering the other two. More boozy, sweet or coffee forward?"

Ingredients

. 1 cup cream

. 1 ½ cup dark chocolate (melted)

. 1/4 cup sugar

. 1 cup whipped cream 1 cup

. 3 egg yolks

. 60 ml Kahlua

. 60ml Bailey's



Juliano Rodrigues

Method

In a double boiler, prepare the custard using egg yolk, sugar, and cream. Allow the mixture to cool down and then add melted dark chocolate, Kahlua and Bailey's. Add the whipped cream and give it a good stir. Keep it aside and let it sit for a minimum of four hours. Scoop the mousse and serve cold.



Order in

Coffee sangria (DIY cocktail kit): Infused with orange syrup; all you have to do is mix with a full bottle of red wine.

At Perch Drive-Thru Coffee Window, Swiggy or Bro Eat

Cost Rs 625

Venetian tiramisu: The Art-ful Baker whips up a classic tiramisu with 54 per cent Belgian chocolate and citrus.

Call 7700949565

Cost Rs 275

Nitro tiramisu cold brew: A smooth cold brew infused with nitrogen, mixed with sweet tiramisu sauce and milk.

Order Starbucks, Zomato and Swiggy

Cost Rs 355 onwards

Feel good latte mix: A mix of spices like cinnamon and turmeric to elevate your drink.

Log on to www.greensense.in

Cost Rs 399

Coffee spiced chicken breast



Ingredients

. 100 gm chicken breast

. 1 cup quinoa

. 1/2 cup broccoli

. 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

. 30 gm baby potatoes (sliced)

. 1 tsp dried herbs

. 1 tbsp olive oil

For coffee spice:

. 3 tsp ground coffee

. 1 tsp sea salt

. 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

. 1/2 tsp star anise powder

. 1/2 tsp ginger powder

. 1/2 tsp garlic

. 1 tsp crushed black pepper



Maya Pereira Sawant

For balsamic reduction:

. 50 ml balsamic vinegar

. 20 ml orange juice

. 10 ml olive oil

. 1 garlic clove (chopped)

. 1/2 tsp chilli flakes

. 1/2 tsp black pepper

. Salt to taste

. 1 tbsp organic honey

Method

Marinate the chicken in the coffee spiced rub. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Sauté garlic; add orange juice, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Simmer and check seasoning. Add honey to form the reduction. Coat the potatoes in 1 tsp olive oil, herbs and place it on a baking sheet and grill for 10 minutes at 175 degrees. Add the blanched broccoli and cherry tomatoes. In a pot, boil water, add quinoa and salt, and cook until soft. On an oil-brushed hot grill, cook the chicken till it gets grill marks. Cook the grilled chicken in the oven till tender. Pour balsamic reduction and serve with veggies.

By chef Maya Pereira Sawant, Lean Kitchen by Maya

Cup of good health

The need of the hour is to build immunity. Cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, black pepper, allspice and star anise pair well with coffee. Siddharth Sancheti, founder of Green Sense Organics that makes latte mixes, says that turmeric can be added to coffee to fight inflammation. "Curcumin, the main compound in turmeric, is known for its antioxidant, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming turmeric on its own has a relatively lower bioavailability, so it is suggested to put ground pepper to the mix."

What's popular?

Did you know India is still an emerging coffee market? Rahul Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Coffeeza that retails coffee capsules and machines, explains that tea consumption in India is 100 times more than coffee. While coffee and tea were both produced in our country, the former became affordable only after the addition of the chicory plant's roots to increase volume. His tip to enjoy the espresso: "The Italians place a piece of chocolate on their palate. Its sweetness mingles with coffee." But in the world of lattes, Americanos and flat whites, it is the cappuccino that is easily the most popular coffee beverage.

Try this

Nilesh Patel, beverage head, Mumbai at Social, says, coffee can be paired with almost every alcohol, one of which is Cognac. "For a virgin coffee martini, take 180 ml black coffee and 20 ml of jaggery-cinnamon syrup. For this, take 90 ml of water, add three big cinnamon sticks and a tbsp of jaggery. Bring it to a boil. Fill it with ice, add the syrup and the black coffee; stir well."

