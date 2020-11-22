Game Review - Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony

Platform: PS4, PS5

Price: Rs 3,999

Spider-Man is back or rather, he goes on vacation and puts Miles Morales in charge of protecting New York City in the new game. Miles is fairly new to the Spider-Man business, and through the game, we get a chance to experience his journey, as he discovers his powers and gains confidence. The story is more about community and family, and it is told through some brilliant acting.

Spider-Man uses the same NYC backdrop we have come to love from the first game, and it is as brilliant and as lively as I remember it being. Swinging through the city, though familiar, has had some changes that suit Miles's style, where it almost looks like he is out of control.

The gameplay overall has a few changes and there are new power-ups unique to Miles that have been introduced, like his Bio Electricity and Camouflage ability. The game also has a new set of bad guys, along with the familiar escapees from the Raft thrown in for good measure. Not to mention, the photo mode and the action in the game looks unbelievably good.

The familiar tower challenges, where you have to defeat some goons and take back a construction site from the enemies remain, but not too many. There are also new challenges, like the audio sampling challenge and side missions, which provide a lot of breathing space. There are lot of nods to the Spiderverse movie, which came out recently. The game includes the suit from the film and a nice power-up that makes you feel you are playing the game in the style of the movie.

While you could spend the better part of 24 to 30 hours getting a 100 per cent completion, the actual storyline happens in 11 to 12 hours, including some side quests thrown in. It is short, but honestly, I was just happy to play another well-crafted Spider-Man game.

That said, this isn't flawless. While playing, I encountered several bugs—floating objects and my character falling through an otherwise intact glass—that forced me to restart the game and even restart my PS4 Pro. Everything aside, Insomniac Games does manage to deliver yet another stellar game.

