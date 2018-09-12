Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Andhericha Raja look unveiled in Mumbai

national

As the 11-day long Ganesh Chaturthi commences, Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti reveals the first look of Andheri Cha Raja, which is also referred as the Lalbaugh Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs

Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti presents Navshala Pavnara Andheri Cha Raja, also referred as the Lalbaugh Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs. The mandal was established in 1966 by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd.

Every year the beautiful decorations and the unique themes of the pandal attracts a major crowd of devotees across the country, however, the mandal maintains a strict rule in terms of dress code. The mandal doesn't allow male and female devotees to wear shorts or mini skirts.

What makes this Ganpati idol different from the rest is that it is immersed after 21 days instead of the usual 10th day for other Ganpati idols. This means the Ganpati stays up to Shakasti ie after Anath Chaturti.

Several Bollywood movie stars and other notable celebs, like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty family, Ravina Tandon, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Alka Yagnik, and Bappi Lahiri frequent at the mandal. Several political leaders also seek blessings from Andheri Cha Raja.

The mandal spokesperson Uday Salian boasts that the Andheri Cha Raja has the TM certificate exclusively from the government of India and has bagged first prize from fire and security association of India. It has 24 CCTV cameras and all kinds of insurance.

The mandal, which consists of more than 600 volunteers, is headed by Director Darmesh Shah and Prashil. While the Chairman of the mandal is Keshav Tondulkar, secretary Vijay Sawant and Pramukha Margadarshak Yeshodhar Padmakar Phanse.

It's worth pointing out that the first look of one of Mumbai's most famous Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Tuesday in Mumbai. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol completes 84 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and the 11-day-long festival will commence on September 13. The Lalbaugcha Raja is visited by about 1.5 million devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Here's the live video coverage of the 'First Look' of Lalbaugcha Raja

