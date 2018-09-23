Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Mumbaicha Raja's immersion procession starts at Lalbaug

ganesh-chaturthi

Catch all the photos of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja's, also popularly known as 'Mumbai Cha Raja', visarjan process started at Lalbaug this morning

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja on its final procession. All Pics/Satej Shinde

Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Ganesh Galli Cha Raja also popularly known as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' has started its final visarjan process today morning at Lalbaug. This year the Ganesh Ganesh Galli Cha Raja Idol enters its 91st year. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is visited by thousands and lakhs of devotees every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Galli cha Raja founded in 1928, the Ganesh Galli pandal is just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaug Cha Raja. The Ganesh Galli pandal is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India. Mumbaicha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug.

The procession of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja takes the following route: Dr. S.S Rao Road, Ganesh Cinema, Chinchpokli Bridge, Arthur Road Corner, Saat Rasta, Sane Guruji Marg, Agreepada, Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg, Opera House, Wilson College, Girgaum Chowpatty. While the final immersion will be completed by late evening on the same day.

Here are a few glimpses of the visarjan process of 'Mumbai Cha Raja':



Ganesh Galli Cha Raja starts its final procession from Lalbaug



Ganesh Galli Cha Raja also known as 'Mumbaicha Raja' gets the flower shower as the crowd gathers to witness the Ganpati visarjan



Devotees of Lord Ganesha capture the final journey of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja as the procession moves ahead



A mother tries to give a glimpse of Lord Ganesha as she raises her child in the air



The crowd revels in the fanfare of Ganesh Visarjan as Ganesh Galli Cha Raja gets another flower shower on its way to the immersion

