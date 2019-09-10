Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: CR, WR to run special local trains full night
On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, Western Railway and Central Railway are running special trains for the convenience of the passengers
The Central and Western Railway are running mid-night special local trains. While the Central Railway is running six suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Thane/Kalyan on 10/11.9.2019 (midnight of Tuesday-Wednesday) for the benefit of passengers due to festival rush, the Western Railway is running four pairs of trains. These special suburban local trains will stop at all stations. The details are as under-
Central Railway
Main Line specials on 10.9.2019:
- Kalyan - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Kalyan at 11:55 pm on 10.9.2019 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.22 am on next day.
Main Line specials on 11.9.2019:
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.35 am and arrive Kalyan at 3.05 am.
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Thane Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.30 am and arrive Thane at 3.30 am.
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.30 am and arrive Kalyan at 5.00 am.
- Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 1.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.00 am.
- Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 2.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.00 am.
Also read: Railways: No mega block in Mumbai on Sunday due to Ganesh festival
Western Railway
A senior Western Railway official said that they will also run four-pairs of trains, "To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganapati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 12th / 13th September 2019, between Churchgate & Virar. These will be in addition to the regular local trains."
The details of the services are as under:
|
Down (Churchgate-Virar)
|
Up (Virar-Churchgate)
|
Station
|
Spl 1
|
Spl 3
|
Spl 5
|
Spl 7
|
Station
|
Spl 2
|
Spl 4
|
Spl 6
|
Spl 8
|
Churchgate
|
01.15
|
01.55
|
02.25
|
03.20
|
Virar
|
00.15
|
00.45
|
01.40
|
03.00
|
Marine Lines
|
01.18
|
01.58
|
02.28
|
03.23
|
Nallasopara
|
00.21
|
00.51
|
01.46
|
03.05
|
Charni Rd
|
01.20
|
02.01
|
02.30
|
03.25
|
Vasai Rd
|
00.26
|
00.56
|
01.51
|
03.10
|
Grant Rd
|
01.23
|
02.03
|
02.33
|
03.28
|
Naigaon
|
00.31
|
01.01
|
01.56
|
03.15
|
Mumbai Central
|
01.25
|
02.05
|
02.35
|
03.30
|
Bhayandar
|
00.36
|
01.06
|
02.01
|
03.20
|
Mahalaxmi
|
01.28
|
02.08
|
02.38
|
03.33
|
Mira Road
|
00.41
|
01.10
|
02.05
|
03.25
|
Lower Parel
|
01.31
|
02.11
|
02.41
|
03.36
|
Dahisar
|
00.45
|
01.14
|
02.09
|
03.29
|
Prabhadevi
|
01.34
|
02.14
|
02.44
|
03.39
|
Borivali
|
00.49
|
01.18
|
02.13
|
03.33
|
Dadar
|
01.36
|
02.16
|
02.46
|
03.41
|
Kandivali
|
00.52
|
01.21
|
02.16
|
03.37
|
Matunga Rd
|
01.39
|
02.19
|
02.49
|
03.44
|
Malad
|
00.55
|
01.25
|
02.20
|
03.40
|
Mahim Jn.
|
01.42
|
02.22
|
02.52
|
03.47
|
Goregaon
|
00.58
|
01.28
|
02.23
|
03.44
|
Bandra
|
01.45
|
02.25
|
02.55
|
03.50
|
Ram Mandir
|
01.01
|
01.31
|
02.26
|
03.46
|
Khar
|
01.48
|
02.28
|
02.58
|
03.53
|
Jogeshwari
|
01.03
|
01.33
|
02.28
|
03.49
|
Santacruz
|
01.51
|
02.31
|
03.01
|
03.57
|
Andheri
|
01.07
|
01.37
|
02.31
|
03.53
|
Ville Parle
|
01.54
|
02.34
|
03.04
|
04.00
|
Ville Parle
|
01.10
|
01.40
|
02.34
|
03.56
|
Andheri
|
01.58
|
02.37
|
03.07
|
04.03
|
Santacruz
|
01.13
|
01.43
|
02.37
|
03.59
|
Jogeshwari
|
02.01
|
02.40
|
03.10
|
04.09
|
Khar
|
01.16
|
01.46
|
02.40
|
04.02
|
Ram Mandir
|
02.04
|
02.43
|
03.13
|
04.11
|
Bandra
|
01.19
|
01.49
|
02.43
|
04.05
|
Goregaon
|
02.06
|
02.45
|
03.15
|
04.13
|
Mahim Jn
|
01.22
|
01.52
|
02.46
|
04.08
|
Malad
|
02.09
|
02.49
|
03.19
|
04.17
|
Matunga Rd
|
01.25
|
01.55
|
02.49
|
04.11
|
Kandivali
|
02.12
|
02.52
|
03.22
|
04.20
|
Dadar
|
01.28
|
01.58
|
02.52
|
04.14
|
Borivali
|
02.16
|
02.56
|
03.26
|
04.24
|
Prabhadevi
|
01.31
|
02.01
|
02.55
|
04.17
|
Dahisar
|
02.20
|
03.00
|
03.30
|
04.28
|
Lower Parel
|
01.34
|
02.04
|
02.58
|
04.20
|
Mira Road
|
02.24
|
03.04
|
03.36
|
04.32
|
Mahalaxmi
|
01.37
|
02.07
|
03.01
|
04.23
|
Bhayandar
|
02.29
|
03.09
|
03.41
|
04.37
|
Mumbai Central
|
01.40
|
02.10
|
03.04
|
04.26
|
Naigaon
|
02.34
|
03.14
|
03.46
|
04.42
|
Grant Road
|
01.43
|
02.13
|
03.06
|
04.29
|
Vasai Rd
|
02.39
|
03.19
|
03.51
|
04.47
|
Charni Rd
|
01.46
|
02.16
|
03.09
|
04.32
|
Nallasopara
|
02.43
|
03.24
|
03.56
|
04.52
|
Marine Lines
|
01.48
|
02.18
|
03.11
|
04.35
|
Virar
|
02.50
|
03.32
|
04.02
|
04.58
|
Churchgate
|
01.52
|
02.22
|
03.15
|
04.40
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 series: Must-visit Ganesh pandals in Mumbai