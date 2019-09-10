MENU

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: CR, WR to run special local trains full night

Published: Sep 10, 2019, 18:25 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, Western Railway and Central Railway are running special trains for the convenience of the passengers

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: CR, WR to run special local trains full night
This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Central and Western Railway are running mid-night special local trains. While the Central Railway is running six suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Thane/Kalyan on 10/11.9.2019 (midnight of Tuesday-Wednesday) for the benefit of passengers due to festival rush, the Western Railway is running four pairs of trains. These special suburban local trains will stop at all stations. The details are as under-

Central Railway

Main Line specials on 10.9.2019:

  1. Kalyan - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Kalyan at 11:55 pm on 10.9.2019 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.22 am on next day.

Main Line specials on 11.9.2019:

  1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.35 am and arrive Kalyan at 3.05 am.
  2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Thane Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.30 am and arrive Thane at 3.30 am.
  3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.30 am and arrive Kalyan at 5.00 am.
  4. Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 1.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.00 am.
  5.  Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 2.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.00 am.

Western Railway

A senior Western Railway official said that they will also run four-pairs of trains, "To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganapati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 12th / 13th September 2019, between Churchgate & Virar. These will be in addition to the regular local trains."

The details of the services are as under:

Down (Churchgate-Virar)

Up (Virar-Churchgate)

Station

Spl 1

Spl 3

Spl 5

Spl 7

Station

Spl 2

Spl  4

Spl 6

Spl 8

 Churchgate

01.15

01.55

02.25

03.20

Virar

00.15

00.45

01.40

03.00

Marine Lines

01.18

01.58

02.28

03.23

Nallasopara

00.21

00.51

01.46

03.05

Charni Rd

01.20

02.01

02.30

03.25

Vasai Rd

00.26

00.56

01.51

03.10

Grant Rd

01.23

02.03

02.33

03.28

Naigaon

00.31

01.01

01.56

03.15

Mumbai Central

01.25

02.05

02.35

03.30

Bhayandar

00.36

01.06

02.01

03.20

Mahalaxmi

01.28

02.08

02.38

03.33

Mira Road

00.41

01.10

02.05

03.25

Lower Parel

01.31

02.11

02.41

03.36

Dahisar

00.45

01.14

02.09

03.29

Prabhadevi

01.34

02.14

02.44

03.39

Borivali

00.49

01.18

02.13

03.33

Dadar

01.36

02.16

02.46

03.41

Kandivali

00.52

01.21

02.16

03.37

Matunga Rd

01.39

02.19

02.49

03.44

Malad

00.55

01.25

02.20

03.40

Mahim Jn.

01.42

02.22

02.52

03.47

Goregaon

00.58

01.28

02.23

03.44

Bandra

01.45

02.25

02.55

03.50

Ram Mandir

01.01

01.31

02.26

03.46

Khar

01.48

02.28

02.58

03.53

Jogeshwari

01.03

01.33

02.28

03.49

Santacruz

01.51

02.31

03.01

03.57

Andheri

01.07

01.37

02.31

03.53

Ville Parle

01.54

02.34

03.04

04.00

Ville Parle

01.10

01.40

02.34

03.56

Andheri

01.58

02.37

03.07

04.03

Santacruz

01.13

01.43

02.37

03.59

Jogeshwari

02.01

02.40

03.10

04.09

Khar

01.16

01.46

02.40

04.02

Ram Mandir

02.04

02.43

03.13

04.11

Bandra

01.19

01.49

02.43

04.05

Goregaon

02.06

02.45

03.15

04.13

Mahim Jn

01.22

01.52

02.46

04.08

Malad

02.09

02.49

03.19

04.17

Matunga Rd

01.25

01.55

02.49

04.11

Kandivali

02.12

02.52

03.22

04.20

Dadar

01.28

01.58

02.52

04.14

Borivali

02.16

02.56

03.26

04.24

Prabhadevi

01.31

02.01

02.55

04.17

Dahisar

02.20

03.00

03.30

04.28

Lower Parel

01.34

02.04

02.58

04.20

Mira Road

02.24

03.04

03.36

04.32

Mahalaxmi

01.37

02.07

03.01

04.23

Bhayandar

02.29

03.09

03.41

04.37

Mumbai Central

01.40

02.10

03.04

04.26

Naigaon

02.34

03.14

03.46

04.42

Grant Road

01.43

02.13

03.06

04.29

Vasai Rd

02.39

03.19

03.51

04.47

Charni Rd

01.46

02.16

03.09

04.32

Nallasopara

02.43

03.24

03.56

04.52

Marine Lines

01.48

02.18

03.11

04.35

Virar

02.50

03.32

04.02

04.58

Churchgate

01.52

02.22

03.15

04.40

