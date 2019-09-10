Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: CR, WR to run special local trains full night

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Central and Western Railway are running mid-night special local trains. While the Central Railway is running six suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai-Thane/Kalyan on 10/11.9.2019 (midnight of Tuesday-Wednesday) for the benefit of passengers due to festival rush, the Western Railway is running four pairs of trains. These special suburban local trains will stop at all stations. The details are as under-

Central Railway

Main Line specials on 10.9.2019:

Kalyan - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Kalyan at 11:55 pm on 10.9.2019 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.22 am on next day.

Main Line specials on 11.9.2019:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 1.35 am and arrive Kalyan at 3.05 am. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Thane Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.30 am and arrive Thane at 3.30 am. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kalyan Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.30 am and arrive Kalyan at 5.00 am. Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 1.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 2.00 am. Thane - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Special will leave Thane at 2.00 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 3.00 am.

Western Railway

A senior Western Railway official said that they will also run four-pairs of trains, "To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganapati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 12th / 13th September 2019, between Churchgate & Virar. These will be in addition to the regular local trains."

The details of the services are as under:

Down (Churchgate-Virar) Up (Virar-Churchgate) Station Spl 1 Spl 3 Spl 5 Spl 7 Station Spl 2 Spl 4 Spl 6 Spl 8 Churchgate 01.15 01.55 02.25 03.20 Virar 00.15 00.45 01.40 03.00 Marine Lines 01.18 01.58 02.28 03.23 Nallasopara 00.21 00.51 01.46 03.05 Charni Rd 01.20 02.01 02.30 03.25 Vasai Rd 00.26 00.56 01.51 03.10 Grant Rd 01.23 02.03 02.33 03.28 Naigaon 00.31 01.01 01.56 03.15 Mumbai Central 01.25 02.05 02.35 03.30 Bhayandar 00.36 01.06 02.01 03.20 Mahalaxmi 01.28 02.08 02.38 03.33 Mira Road 00.41 01.10 02.05 03.25 Lower Parel 01.31 02.11 02.41 03.36 Dahisar 00.45 01.14 02.09 03.29 Prabhadevi 01.34 02.14 02.44 03.39 Borivali 00.49 01.18 02.13 03.33 Dadar 01.36 02.16 02.46 03.41 Kandivali 00.52 01.21 02.16 03.37 Matunga Rd 01.39 02.19 02.49 03.44 Malad 00.55 01.25 02.20 03.40 Mahim Jn. 01.42 02.22 02.52 03.47 Goregaon 00.58 01.28 02.23 03.44 Bandra 01.45 02.25 02.55 03.50 Ram Mandir 01.01 01.31 02.26 03.46 Khar 01.48 02.28 02.58 03.53 Jogeshwari 01.03 01.33 02.28 03.49 Santacruz 01.51 02.31 03.01 03.57 Andheri 01.07 01.37 02.31 03.53 Ville Parle 01.54 02.34 03.04 04.00 Ville Parle 01.10 01.40 02.34 03.56 Andheri 01.58 02.37 03.07 04.03 Santacruz 01.13 01.43 02.37 03.59 Jogeshwari 02.01 02.40 03.10 04.09 Khar 01.16 01.46 02.40 04.02 Ram Mandir 02.04 02.43 03.13 04.11 Bandra 01.19 01.49 02.43 04.05 Goregaon 02.06 02.45 03.15 04.13 Mahim Jn 01.22 01.52 02.46 04.08 Malad 02.09 02.49 03.19 04.17 Matunga Rd 01.25 01.55 02.49 04.11 Kandivali 02.12 02.52 03.22 04.20 Dadar 01.28 01.58 02.52 04.14 Borivali 02.16 02.56 03.26 04.24 Prabhadevi 01.31 02.01 02.55 04.17 Dahisar 02.20 03.00 03.30 04.28 Lower Parel 01.34 02.04 02.58 04.20 Mira Road 02.24 03.04 03.36 04.32 Mahalaxmi 01.37 02.07 03.01 04.23 Bhayandar 02.29 03.09 03.41 04.37 Mumbai Central 01.40 02.10 03.04 04.26 Naigaon 02.34 03.14 03.46 04.42 Grant Road 01.43 02.13 03.06 04.29 Vasai Rd 02.39 03.19 03.51 04.47 Charni Rd 01.46 02.16 03.09 04.32 Nallasopara 02.43 03.24 03.56 04.52 Marine Lines 01.48 02.18 03.11 04.35 Virar 02.50 03.32 04.02 04.58 Churchgate 01.52 02.22 03.15 04.40

