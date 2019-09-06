Railways: No mega block in Mumbai on Sunday due to Ganesh festival

The Central and Western Railway in Mumbai have canceled and rescheduled their weekly maintenance works this Sunday keeping in mind the Ganapati festival. A central Railway spokesperson said there will be no Mega Block on the mainline or harbour line suburban sections of the Central Railway on September 8, due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

On the other hand, the Western Railway officials said that in order to carry out the maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a block of four hours will be undertaken on Up and Down slow lines from 12:30 am-midnight to 4.30 am during intermittent night of Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 between Vasai Road and Virar stations

During the block, some of the Down slow trains will be run on the Down fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Therefore, there will be no 'Mega Block' on Sunday (September 8) over Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban Section. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the official statement said.

