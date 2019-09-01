Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: First look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja unveiled

ganesh-chaturthi

The biggest highlight of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav is the 'Aagman Sohala', which is the welcoming of the Lord Ganesha, organised 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

The first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja. All pics/Atul Kamble

With less than 24 hours to go for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to begin, the first look of one of Mumbai's most famous and popular Sarvajanik Ganpati pandals, the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja, which is also popularly known as the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was unveiled today.

The Chinchpokli Cha Raja was founded in 1920 by the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal. The biggest highlight of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav is the 'Aagman Sohala', which is the welcoming of the Lord Ganesha, organised 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbaicha Raja first-look revealed

Every year, thousands of devotees gather to get a first look of the idol at the Parel workshop. Unlike other Ganpati pandals, during the visarjan of Chinchpokli Cha Raja, devotees sing bhajans and not play music or beat drums. The Chinchpokli cha raja is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence

Address: Chintamani Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, A/3, Progressive Building, Dattaram Lad Marg, Chinchpokli, Mumbai

How to reach: The pandal is located near the Chincpokli railway station

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Ganpati Bappa Morya! Lalbaugcharaja first-look revealed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates