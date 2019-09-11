Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here's Western Railways' plan to keep Charni Road safe tomorrow

Western Railway (WR) has come up with a plan to keep the narrow platforms 2 and 3 at Charni Road station safe during the Ganapati immersion on Thursday evening by not halting Churchgate-bound slow trains on platform number 2. Charni Road is one of the most crowd bound stations as it faces Girgaum Chowpatty, where all the big public Ganapati idols are immersed. A senior Western Railway official stated that considering the crowd at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on 12th September 2019, it has been decided that all Churchgate-bound fast trains which run during the peak period i.e. from 5 pm and 8:30 pm will be made to halt at all stations between Mumbai Central to Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these trains do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, "In order to reduce congestion at platforms, all Churchgate-bound slow line trains, between 5 pm and 10 pm on 12th September 2019 will not halt at PF No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station." Another measure to avoid the crowd is that Western Railway will be running local trains services throughout the night for the convenience of the passengers, Western Railway has decided to run eight Ganpati special local trains at midnight on 12th/13th September 2019 between Churchgate to Virar stations.

The first special suburban service from Virar will depart at 12.15 am and will arrive at Churchgate at 1.52 am. The second special suburban service from Virar will depart at 12.45 am and arrive at Churchgate at 2.22 am. The third special service from Virar will depart at 1.40 am and arrive at Churchgate at 3.15 am, the fourth special service from Virar will depart at 3.00 am and arrive at Churchgate at 4.40 am. Similarly, in the other direction, first Special service will depart Churchgate at 1.15 am and arrive Virar at 2.50 am, second special service will depart Churchgate at 1.55 am and arrive Virar at 3.32 am, third special service will depart Churchgate at 2.25 am and arrive Virar at 4.02 am and 4th special service will depart Churchgate at 3.20 am and arrive Virar at 4.58 am. These special suburban trains will halt at all suburban stations between Churchgate and Virar.

