Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mumbai artist makes Ganesh idols with in-built hand sanitisers

The Ganpati idol will now place sanitiser instaed of sweets in devotees hands. Pic/Twitter ANI

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which begins from August 22, a Ganpati idol maker from Ghatkopar has been in news for all the right reasons. At a time when idol makers are struggling to do business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this artist has come up with a unique solution to tackle the situation.

This Ghatkopar-based artist created a unique idol of Lord Ganesha which has become the talk to the town. The Ganpati idol dispenses hand sanitiser to its devotees.

Maharashtra: An artist from Mumbai's Ghatkopar has made 'sanitizer Ganesha idols' ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi.



He says, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitizer. It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitize them." pic.twitter.com/ns5SPP3CSt — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

While speaking to ANI, the idol maker said, "COVID-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitiser." Elaborating the unique feature and functioning of the Ganpati idol, he said, "It functions automatically when people place their hands under it to sanitise them."

In the photos being shared online, the Ganpati idol can be seen dispensing hand sanitiser automatically once a person places his/her hand under the dispenser. The pictures have gone viral and hundreds of netizens commented on it.

One said, "Hard times motivate ppl to do innovations. Very innovative," while another comment read, "Very unique idea.." Sharing a piece of advice a third user wrote, "How risky is that sanetizer can explode when come in contact with fire."

Earlier, a Surat-based artist had created idols of Lord Ganesha inspired by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The idol maker sculpted the deity of Lord Ganesh as the 'Coronavirus killer' with his vehicle - the mouse battling the virus.

