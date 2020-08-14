Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Surat artist's COVID-19-themed idols create buzz

Ganesh Chaturthi is just days away and sculpting artists are taking inspiration from everywhere to create out-of-the-box idols based on the trends. Ahead of the grand festival, revellers get a glimpse of the uniquely made idols every year that leave devotees impressed.

Recently, an artist from Surat was in the news for his idols of Lord Ganesha inspired by the Coronavirus pandemic. He had sculpted the deity as the ‘Coronavirus killer’ with his mouse, his vehicle, battling the virus. The pictures of the idols were being widely circulated on social media.

Gujarat: A Surat-based idol maker has made a 'Coronavirus killer Ganesha idol', ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Ashish Patel, the idol maker, says, "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19." (12.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/MkJHu52Xhf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Talking about the idea behind the idols, Ashish Patel said, "Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19."

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. People across the country start preparing for the festival months in advance by decorating the pandals to welcome the deity with grandeur. The celebration ends 10 days later with the immersion of the idols in water bodies.

The festival is celebrated in a colourful manner in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

With inputs from ANI

