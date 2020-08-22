Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Neil Nitin Mukesh's eco-friendly Ganpati is too beautiful for words!

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year with a difference. The Mukesh family has been welcoming Lord Ganesha for the last 26 years. For the first time, they have installed an eco-friendly idol at his new home in South Mumbai.

Due to the current scenario, the actor-producer will be limiting the festivities. He has also decided to use minimal decorations, mostly marigold and jasmine flowers.

He says, "This year's theme is dedicated to new beginnings. We need to embrace more eco-friendly measures to protect the Earth, else we are all heading towards doomsday."

On the work front, Neil was last opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. Before this, he was seen as an honest police officer in Saaho. The actor had shared screen space with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The film was a hit.

Also read: Nurvi Neil Mukesh Has Got All The Moves; Don't Believe Us? Watch This Video

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news