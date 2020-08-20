Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Rithvik Dhanjani sculpts a Ganpati idol at home!

Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa in a wonderfully eco-friendly way. The actor, like many years before this, has sculpted a Ganesha idol from clay and we must say, it's pretty amazing handiwork.

The actor shared a video of the completed Ganesha idol on Instagram:

Isn't the idol stunning?

Several of Rithvik's friends and fans commented on the post. Actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Wowww teach me too pl" while Shilpa Shetty commented, "Amazing", and another Instagram user wrote, "Your dedication paid off well Rithvik! Beautiful."

The Ganesha idol is indeed beautiful and it must have taken Rithvik Dhanjani a lot of time, effort and dedication to sculpt it!

A few days ago, Rithvik had taken to Instagram to inform his fans that he will be crafting the idol right at home. He wrote, "It’s that time of the year... Not possible to not have him over, not possible to not immerse myself completely in creating him..."

And a couple of days ago, Rithvik updated his fans with the progress he was making with the Ganesha idol.

On the work front, Rithvik was last seen as the host on the dance reality show, Super Dancer: Season 3 and as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

