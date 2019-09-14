Ganesh Visarjan 2019: 10 people rescued during Ganpati immersion in Pune

The fire bridge in Pune on Ganesh Visarjan ceremony was on toes after four separate drowning cases were reported where 10 people were rescued. On Thursday around 6 pm during Ganpati idol immersion, three members of a family left in a boat to immerse the idol in Amruteshwar ghat in Mutha river. Due to the continuous showers in the catchment area, the dam water was released thus increasing the water level in the ghat.

Reportedly, the boat carrying the victims toppled but the fire bridge rushed to spot and rescued them. The three victims were successfully rescued by firemen Vinod Sarode. While in a separate incident that took place, a 54-year-old man tried to end his life near Aundh ghat but was rescued on time.

Another person in Vrudeshwar was ghat drowned while in Aundh immersion ghat, a 14-year-old girl who had visited the place with her to immerse the Ganesh idol but slipped into the river. However, she was rescued. Firemen Nilesh Mahajan stated, "Four separate incidents took place during the Ganesh immersion wherein 10 people were rescued."

