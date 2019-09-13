Ganesh Visarjan 2019: BMC sends 9400 plaster of paris Ganpati idols for recycling
The civic body collected 9400 Ganesh idols made out of POP from the G North Ward and have sent them for recycling
After the Ganpati Visarjan marked the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent 9400 Ganpati idols made of plaster of Paris (POP), which were lying on the seashore for recycling. This is the first of a kind experience where the civic body had decided to use the Ganesh idols made up of POP for recycling.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Lalbaug Cha Raja's visarjan photos and videos
The city witnessed immersion of around 2 lakh Ganpati idols on several beaches, natural ponds and artificial lakes. The idols made up of shadu clay easily dissolves in water, however, the POP idols do not disintegrate easily. The Ganpati idols end up on the seashore due to the flow of the high tide on the next day of immersion.
Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward said, "Earlier we used to take all the idols back into the deep sea for re-immersion. But this year we have collected the idols which come ashore and sent them for recycling."
This year the BMC had identified about eight immersion spots in the G North Ward and it comprises of Kirti college, Suryavanshi hall, Ranade road extension, Keluskar Road South and North, Hinduja Hospital, Mahim Reti Bandar and Krida Bhavan.
This year, about 18,402 Ganpati idols came for immersion in the last 11 days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The civic body has collected 9400 of the POP idols which were lying on the seashore after high tide and undissolved idols at artificial lakes. The BMC has sent these idols for recycling. The BMC has also appointed a contractor to transport the POP Ganesh idols and other materials for recycling.
Also Read: Ganesh Visarjan 2019: BMC collects 1082 tonnes of Nirmalya during immersion of Lord Ganesha
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Lalbaugcha Raja the popular Ganesh idol of the 'Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal', makes its way towards Girgaun Chowpatty for visarjan (immersion process). Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Lalbaugcha Raja as a tradition is organised by the Kamble family every year, who have a workshop by the name of 'Kambli Arts' in Lalbaug, Parel. The immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja in the morning at Lalbaug, Parel. Pic/Manjeet Thakur
-
Thousands of devotees throng Parel Cha Raja (Narepark) as it proceeded towards visarjan. As the city geared up for Ganpati Visarjan, police in the state put in place elaborate security measures, including crowd control. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
-
In Mumbai, the immersion of Ganesh idols took place at 129 places including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, and at Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea. Lakhs of Mumbaikars participated in key processions like that of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
-
Reportedly, there are 5630 Sarvajanik Ganpati all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. There are 129 places earmarked in Mumbai for immersion of the idols. Pic/AFP
-
For the immersion of Ganpati in 2109, as many as 56 roads were declared as one way. To monitor the crowd more than 5000 cameras all over the city were placed. In three points, drones were being used to regulate and monitor the situation; the points were - Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Powai lake. Pic/AFP
-
In picture: Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor attended the Ganpati Bappa aarti and puja at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande
-
Rajiv Kapoor pays his respects and offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande.
-
Kalachowki Ganesh Idol on Chinchpokli rail over bridge. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar
-
In picture: Devotees of Lord Ganesh during the Visarjan that took place at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
-
In picture: Devotees pay their respects to Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
-
The Ganesh Visarjan takes place on a grand scale in the evening at Linking Road, Bandra. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
-
Mumbai Police was on their toes manoeuvring traffic across the city. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
-
A picture of Lord Ganesha statue taken from a top angle during the Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
-
In picture: Lord Ganesha's idol as Ganesh Visarjan took place in the suburbs of Andheri East in Mumbai, Pic/Utsav Joshi
-
In picture: Devotees throng the idol of Lord Ganesh during Visarjan in Andheri East, Pic/Utsav Joshi
-
In picture: A grand idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganpati Visarjan near Paradise Cinema in Mahim, Mumbai, Pic: Sunny Rodricks
Devotees thronged to various parts of Mumbai to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession. Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's a look at the Ganesh Visarjan that took place across the city of Mumbai. Pictures/mid-day photographers, AFP
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online