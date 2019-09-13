Ganesh Visarjan 2019: BMC sends 9400 plaster of paris Ganpati idols for recycling

A grand idol of Lord Ganesh is being taken for the final immersion procession during the Ganpati Visarjan near Paradise Cinema in Mahim, Mumbai, Pic/Sunny Rodricks

After the Ganpati Visarjan marked the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent 9400 Ganpati idols made of plaster of Paris (POP), which were lying on the seashore for recycling. This is the first of a kind experience where the civic body had decided to use the Ganesh idols made up of POP for recycling.

The city witnessed immersion of around 2 lakh Ganpati idols on several beaches, natural ponds and artificial lakes. The idols made up of shadu clay easily dissolves in water, however, the POP idols do not disintegrate easily. The Ganpati idols end up on the seashore due to the flow of the high tide on the next day of immersion.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward said, "Earlier we used to take all the idols back into the deep sea for re-immersion. But this year we have collected the idols which come ashore and sent them for recycling."

This year the BMC had identified about eight immersion spots in the G North Ward and it comprises of Kirti college, Suryavanshi hall, Ranade road extension, Keluskar Road South and North, Hinduja Hospital, Mahim Reti Bandar and Krida Bhavan.

This year, about 18,402 Ganpati idols came for immersion in the last 11 days of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The civic body has collected 9400 of the POP idols which were lying on the seashore after high tide and undissolved idols at artificial lakes. The BMC has sent these idols for recycling. The BMC has also appointed a contractor to transport the POP Ganesh idols and other materials for recycling.

