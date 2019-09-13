Ganesh Visarjan 2019: BMC collects 1082 tonnes of Nirmalya during immersion of Lord Ganesha

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected 1082.186 tonnes of nirmalya's across the city during the Ganesh Visarjan occasion. The maximum number of nirmalya's were collected from beaches such as Girgaon, Shivaji Park, Juhu, and Gorai. The BMC will convert the nirmalya's into manure at 33 spots and will use the manure in BMC gardens.

The BMC started collecting nirmalya - which consist of flowers, leaves, and garlands which are offered to Ganpati idols, as a part of ecofriendly Ganesh festival. For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the civic body deployed more than 200 dumpers, around 900 workes and 242 nirmalya kalash (collection pots) at 112 spots across the city to collect flowers which were offered to the idols of Lord Ganesha.

This year, the civic body collected a little more than one thousand tonnes of waste flowers. Last year, the BMC had collected 990 tonnes of nirmalya's. The year before, the BMC collected 1,083 tonnes of nirmalya. According to the BMC data, out of 1082 tonnes of Nirmalya, the maximum 204 tonnes were collected on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The most number of the nirmalya's were collected from D, G north, K West, R Central, and S Ward which comprises of Girgaon, Shivaji Park, Juhu, Gorai beach and Shivaji lake. The nirmalya will be converted into manure at 33 spots and will be used in the gardens of BMC.

