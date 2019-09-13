Ganesh Visarjan: Boat capsizes during Ganpati immersion, 11 dead, five rescued

Madhya Pradesh: In a tragic incident, at least 11 bodies were recovered while five persons have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized during Ganesh immersion. The search operation is underway. "Five people have been rescued and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway to locate the missing persons. According to the locals, only the people in the boat drowned, but we are still searching the area," informed Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The tragic incident occurred at around 4:30 on the morning of September 13.

Madhya Pradesh: 11 bodies recovered at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in, capsized this morning. Search operation is underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mEMSJdzhE9 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot," the ASP added.

An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the district collector for the families of those who drowned and died during the Ganesh immersion in Bhopal on Friday morning.

"Despite proper security arrangements, this incident took place so we will investigate the matter and try to find out the reason behind this mishap. Collector has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh for the kin of those drowned and died," said PC Sharma, MP Law Minister.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival ended on a grand scale on September 12, Thursday as devotees across the country bid their final goodbye to Lord Ganesh on the last day. As a ritual, Ganesh idols are immersed into the sea, ponds, lakes and artificial water bodies on the immersion day

