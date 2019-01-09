Gang of car thieves busted in Thane, eight arrested

crime

Two of the accused were scrap dealers who used to inform other gang members about the model, colour and other specifications of the scrap cars bought by them

Representative image

Thane: An inter-state gang of car thieves was busted by police in Thane district of Maharashtra and eight people were arrested, an official said on Wednesday. Eight cars collectively valued at Rs 1.2 crore were also seized from their possession, he said.

Two of the accused were scrap dealers who used to inform other gang members about the model, colour and other specifications of the scrap cars bought by them, assistant police inspector Pramod Badak said. The other gang members stole cars having good condition from different places and sent them to the two scrap dealers, he said.

The scrap dealers would then change the engine, chassis and registration numbers of the stolen vehicles to that of the scrap cars. They would then sell the stolen cars in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said. Acting on car theft cases reported in various police stations, the Thane rural police launched a probe and nabbed the eight accused from different places in the last four-five days, Badak said.

The accused were identified as Ranjit Kapildeo Chowhdari, Tarkeshwar Harishchandra Rai, Sunil Ramdeo Chourasia, Suresh Venkatasubbiah Chimani, Raja alias Vijay Rajkumar Veknatramana Saladi, Bhavarlal Lal alias Sheth Khangarji Garia Choudhari and Chandru Srinivas alias Chandru

Srinu Satyanarayan Choudhari. They were booked under relevant sections, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever