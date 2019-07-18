Gang of transgenders thrash two men mercilessly outside dhaba

crime

The video potrays at least six transgenders fiercely thrashing one man with a small bat-like object outside Chardi Kala Dhaba in Karnal

Haryana: Police took at least six transgenders into custody on Thursday after a video of them allegedly thrashing two men outside a dhaba in Karnal, went took the internet by storm. This video had gone viral on social media platforms. Police stated that they have not yet received any complaint from the victims.

Haryana: 6-7 transgenders thrashed a man with sticks at a dhaba on highway in Karnal. Sachin Kumar, SHO, says, “Incident took place on 11 July.Police went to the spot on receiving the info, transgenders were taken into custody.Till now,we haven't received any complaint. Probe on" pic.twitter.com/YTmKsOKR8T — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

The video shows at least six transgenders fiercely beating up one man with a small bat-like object outside Chardi Kala Dhaba in Karnal. Later they were seen attacking his accomplice who was seated in his car outside the Dhaba. "The incident took place on July 11, on receiving the information police reached the spot and all the transgenders were taken into custody. But, we haven't received any complaint from both the sides yet, neither have we received any call from the nearby hospitals," stated Sachin Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO). "We did call one of the victims, he wasn't available today and he will be filing a complaint tomorrow. We will start a proper investigation soon after we receive his complaint," Kumar added.

According to the police, the incident came into light when the video surfaced and viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. The clash was triggered by a dispute between the two men and a gang of transgenders. The viral video has two parts which shows a man covered in blood with torn clothes lying outside the Dhaba.

The second clip shows two transgenders attacking another man and damaging his car with a bat-like object, the man somehow managed to flee the spot in his car, leaving his injured friend outside the Dhaba. Police said it is currently investigating the footage and will soon start a full-fledged probe into the matter after receiving a complaint from the victims.

