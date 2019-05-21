Man held for killing transgender in Thane

crime

The police officer stated that the accused, Bhalerao was in a relationship with the deceased, adding that he might have killed the transgender as he used to suspect her fidelity

A 38-year-old transgender was found brutally murdered in her house with multiple stab wounds on her body in Kalyan city in Maharashtra, police stated on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused has been arrested. The victim is identified as Dhiraj Salve alias Reva Desai and she was a resident of Thane. The body of the victim was found to be in a highly decomposed condition, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a day after the body was discovered. The official said the deceased's body bore at least 40 stab wounds. The accused identified as Sushil Bhalerao (25), was arrested from Mumbra in Thane district this morning. The police officer stated that the accused, Bhalerao was in a relationship with the deceased, adding that he might have killed the transgender as he used to suspect her fidelity. The incident came to light Monday night when the owner of the house was informed about a foul smell emanating from the closed room locked in Katemanivli locality, according to the official. When the owner opened the door of the room, he found the victim lying in a pool of blood. Further investigation is underway.

