Watch video: Transgenders thrashed brutally with lathis by police

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut said, "Transgenders misbehaved inside police station premises so force was used to control them."

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Uttar Pradesh: Police lathi-charged a group of transgenders after they allegedly created ruckus inside Lalkurti police station on Monday. A video clip of the incident shows policemen thrashing transgenders with their lathis. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut said, "Transgenders misbehaved inside police station premises so force was used to control them."

#WATCH: Transgenders lathi charged by police allegedly after they created ruckus in Lalkurti police station,Meerut today. SSP says,'things have come to the fore,transgenders misbehaved,but force was used to control them. If force used was more than required,probe to be conducted' pic.twitter.com/3Fq4gl8EoX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2019

The SSP added that "If the force used was more than required then a probe will be conducted." According to reports, two groups of transgenders got embroiled in a verbal spat that escalated and police who were called in brought the transgenders to the police station where they allegedly created a ruckus. Nine transgenders have also been arrested by the police.

In another incident, more than 73,000 transgenders have been arrested for extorting money from railway passengers in the past four years, with over 20,000 alone in the last one year, the railway ministry has said in a reply to an RTI query. The data assumes significance as passengers have complained of harassment by transgenders who often board trains and extort money from them. Some of these passengers also had to face abuses, in the worst cases of physical assault, in case they refused to give in to such demands, officials said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been regularly conducting special drives to check such instances, they said.

