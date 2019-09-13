Ganpati Visarjan 2019: 18 dead across Maharashtra
Drowning incidents were reported in 11 districts comprising Amravati, Nashik, Thane, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Bhandara, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Akola and Satara, an official said
Around 18 persons were reported drowned in separate incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols across the state, police stated on Friday. Immersions, which began on Thursday on Anant Chaturdashi continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Sangli and Pune officials said. Drowning incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols were reported in 11 districts comprising Nashik, Thane, Amravati, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Bhandara, Ahmednagar, Nanded, Akola and Satara, an official informed, adding that 18 persons lost their lives in these incidents.
The deaths include three in Ratnagiri, four in Amravati, two each in Nashik, Satara and Sindhudurg, one each in Thane, Buldhana, Dhule, Akola and Bhandara. In Thane, a boy identified as Kalpesh Jadhav (15), resident of Kasara, drowned while immersing a Ganpati idol. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Thursday, an official said. The bodies of four persons taking part on Thursday in immersion in Purna river in Amravati's Watole Shukleshwar village were fished out, he added.
Similarly, in Nashik, two persons drowned while three were rescued. One is was reported missing, police said. The deceased were identified as Prashant Patil (38), who drowned near a bathing ghat in Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river, in Nashik city, and Yuvraj Rathod (28), who drowned in a pond at Pahine village near the temple town of Trimbakeshwar.
Fire brigade officers and lifeguards rescued three persons near Someshwar waterfall in Nashik. A man identified as Soma Shivanakar drowned in a pond at Dolsar village of Bhandara district, a police official said. Another person identified as Chaitnya Shinde (20), a resident of Malkapur drowned in Koyna river at Karad in Satara district. Whereas in Akola, a man identified as Vicky More (27) was feared drowned during immersion in a water-filled quarry, an official said, adding that the area had been fenced off but devotees cut the fence to immerse idols.
Lalbaugcha Raja the popular Ganesh idol of the 'Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal', makes its way towards Girgaun Chowpatty for visarjan (immersion process). Pic/Atul Kamble
Lalbaugcha Raja as a tradition is organised by the Kamble family every year, who have a workshop by the name of 'Kambli Arts' in Lalbaug, Parel. The immersion procession of Lalbaugcha Raja in the morning at Lalbaug, Parel. Pic/Manjeet Thakur
Thousands of devotees throng Parel Cha Raja (Narepark) as it proceeded towards visarjan. As the city geared up for Ganpati Visarjan, police in the state put in place elaborate security measures, including crowd control. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
In Mumbai, the immersion of Ganesh idols took place at 129 places including Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park, and at Juhu, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches of the Arabian Sea. Lakhs of Mumbaikars participated in key processions like that of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Reportedly, there are 5630 Sarvajanik Ganpati all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. There are 129 places earmarked in Mumbai for immersion of the idols. Pic/AFP
For the immersion of Ganpati in 2109, as many as 56 roads were declared as one way. To monitor the crowd more than 5000 cameras all over the city were placed. In three points, drones were being used to regulate and monitor the situation; the points were - Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty and Powai lake. Pic/AFP
In picture: Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor attended the Ganpati Bappa aarti and puja at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande
Rajiv Kapoor pays his respects and offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at Ashtvinayak Mitra Mandal at Chembur Naka. Pic/Sameer Markande.
Kalachowki Ganesh Idol on Chinchpokli rail over bridge. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar
In picture: Devotees of Lord Ganesh during the Visarjan that took place at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
In picture: Devotees pay their respects to Lord Ganesh during the Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/ Shadab Khan
The Ganesh Visarjan takes place on a grand scale in the evening at Linking Road, Bandra. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
Mumbai Police was on their toes manoeuvring traffic across the city. Pic/Rachna Kanwar
A picture of Lord Ganesha statue taken from a top angle during the Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
In picture: Lord Ganesha's idol as Ganesh Visarjan took place in the suburbs of Andheri East in Mumbai, Pic/Utsav Joshi
In picture: Devotees throng the idol of Lord Ganesh during Visarjan in Andheri East, Pic/Utsav Joshi
In picture: A grand idol of Lord Ganesh during the Ganpati Visarjan near Paradise Cinema in Mahim, Mumbai, Pic: Sunny Rodricks
Devotees thronged to various parts of Mumbai to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession. Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's a look at the Ganesh Visarjan that took place across the city of Mumbai. Pictures/mid-day photographers, AFP
