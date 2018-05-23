Gauahar Khan bags award for Sunil Thadani's short film, Peanut Butter

This is Gauahar Khan's first gong for acting



Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine. She has bagged the Best Actor award for Sunil Thadani's short film, Peanut Butter, at the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) Awards recently. This is her first gong for acting. She says the "short film has given her the love to last the longest memories of her life." It was selected from 150 shorts that were submitted. The film, which has done the festival rounds, is a coming-of-age story. Peanut Butter also bagged the Best Editor and Best Film awards.

Gauahar Khan, who recently launched her own fashion line Gauahargeous, is the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Gauahar acted in the films Rocket Singh and Begum Jaan. She also appeared in Bollywood's first musical, Zangoora - The Gypsy Prince.

She has famously done dance numbers in the films Aan: Men at Work, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S., Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Ishaqzaade, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Fuddu.

