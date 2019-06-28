Gauri Khan chills with friends Zoya Akhtar and Kaajal Anand, see photo

bollywood

Gauri Khan has shared a photo of herself chilling with Zoya Akhtar and Kaajal Anand from London

Gauri Khan with Zoya Akhtar and Kaajal Anand. Picture Courtesy: gaurikhan.

Gauri Khan is currently in London and having a lovely time with her friends. She shared a picture from her vacay diary on Instagram recently. Gauri was seen in a royal blue jacket and denim. Her love for jackets is unconditional. The star wife is often seen sporting jackets and the olive green jacket is amongst her favourite, we guess! Although Gauri did not share much about the picture, she checked in at a plush hotel in London where she and Zoya Akhtar are sitting on mat chairs while Kaajal Anand and Reema Kagti were standing to fit in the frame and make it a perfect one.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram @zoieakhtar @putlu A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJun 26, 2019 at 5:03pm PDT

In the first week of June, David Letterman braved Mumbai's traffic chaos due to the closing of the Juhu Tara Road bridge to reach Gauri Khan's design store in the vicinity. The celebrated talk show host was in Mumbai to shoot a special segment of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Shah Rukh Khan had shot for the show in New York in the month of May 2019. Letterman filmed some shots with Gauri at her store.

Gauri Khan is an interior designer and her flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities. From Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor many Bollywood celebrities have visited her store and wished Gauri well for her future endeavours.

In the month of May, Madhuri Dixit Nene had visited the store, and Gauri had a fan-girl moment with the actress, who has worked in several films with Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, Mrs. Khan has even designed the houses of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others.

