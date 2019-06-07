Despite traffic chaos, David Letterman is all smiles with Gauri Khan

bollywood

David Letterman is in Mumbai to shoot a special segment of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Shah Rukh Khan had shot for the show in New York last month, and the host now met SRK's wife, Gauri Khan at her Juhu store

Gauri Khan and David Letterman. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On Thursday evening, David Letterman braved Mumbai's traffic chaos due to the closing of the Juhu Tara Road bridge to reach Gauri Khan's design store in the vicinity. The celebrated talk show host is in Mumbai to shoot a special segment on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Shah Rukh Khan had shot for the show in New York in the month of May 2019.

Letterman filmed some shots with Gauri at her store. He was also spotted with SRK while greeting his multitude of fans, who had gathered outside Mannat (SRK's residence) on Eid. Well, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first Indian celebrity to grace David Letterman's show. The show will be all about in-depth conversations, for which Letterman is renowned, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.

'Baadshah' of Bollywood has fans all around the world and sure his name needs no introduction just as the show narrates. The actor shared, "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them."

King Khan had tweeted about his appearance saying, "No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. [sic]"

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

Talking about his experience, Letterman said, "The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions, I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list." The host, David Letterman is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer who has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years in his career.

The first season of the very successful show hosted by David Letterman saw him interviewing the leading names such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld, which will see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan as a guest on the esteemed list.

