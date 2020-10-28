Gauri Khan on Suhana's colourism post: Proud of her for standing up for herself

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared with her fans a post on colourism and wrote how she was brown and happy about it. Though heartbreaking and shocking, Suhana's story is what every other Indian girl goes through. She has not only shed some light, but also shared some motivational words through her post.

Sharing her own story on social media, she also clarified that she hasn't done any skin-lightening treatment to make her skin brighter. While many celebrities came out in support of the star kid, Suhana still faced flak from toxic followers. As Taylor Swift said, haters, gonna hate!

And now, talking about the same in an interview with The Indian Express, Gauri Khan has also talked about the same post and this is what she has to say about it. When asked about it, she said, "I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself."

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of lives in different ways, how was it for her? She answered, "The pandemic has taught me patience! I was also able to devote time to my art — abstract art mostly — watercolours on paper and acrylic on canvas." When asked about spending time with family, she said, "We spent a lot of time together as a family, which is otherwise not possible, given everyone's schedule. So that's been nice."

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he has been away from the big screen for over two years. Last seen in Zero in December 2018, reports say he's now gearing up for as many as three films- Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, a film with Atlee Kumar and then a social drama with Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor is also touted to have a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and R. Madhavan's Rocketery.

