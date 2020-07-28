Gautam Gambhir: IPL 2020 in UAE will change mood of nation

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been regularly active on social media via online chat sessions discussing various cricketers and topics.

The Indian Premier League 2020 schedule has been a major discussion with many sharing their views on it's current venue being shifted to UAE amid lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gautam Gambhir, a former player with loads of experience on his side, shared his opinion about the upcoming IPL 2020 being held in UAE later in September.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India opener Gautam Gambhir talks about the importance of IPL Season-13, "It does not matter where it goes but if it (IPL) goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it’s going to change the mood of the nation as well. It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."

