'Gave Ranbir Kapoor puffy eyes to resemble Sanjay Dutt'

Prosthetic artist Dr Suresh Murkey on how 35-year-old Ranbir Kapoor transformed into 58-year-old Sanjay Dutt for Sanju



Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Days after Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the teaser of Sanju, prosthetic specialist Dr Suresh Murkey has been showered with praise yet again. The renowned artiste has been credited for his finery in films like Guru (Abhishek Bachchan), The Dirty Picture (Vidya Balan), and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (Kangana Ranaut). This time, however, a solo film has enabled him to create four distinct looks for Kapoor, so that the latter can resemble Sanjay Dutt over the years.



Ranbir Kapoor's different looks in Sanju

One assumes it must have taken multiple meetings with Sanjay Dutt for Murkey to have memorised such nitty-gritties of his appearance. However, the artiste says that an interaction with the actor is still pending. "Rajkumar Hirani [director] gave me some photographs of Dutt through different stages of his life. It was based on the pictures that I designed Ranbir's prosthetics. I took four sets of measurements of Ranbir's face in order to minimise any scope of error," says Murkey.



Dr Murkey

In a bid to replicate a young Dutt from the '90s, Murkey worked on the lower half of Kapoor's face. "I needed to make Ranbir's jaw bone look different to resemble Dutt's, and make his cheeks look puffy, especially near the lips. In order to add age to his face for the latter part of the film, prosthetics were worn on the upper part of his mouth so that his cheeks could look fuller near the nose and below the eyes," he says, pointing out that his cue was the Bhoomi actor's look when he was leaving jail. The prosthetics, he informs, were made out of acrylic and a mix that is used in dentures.

