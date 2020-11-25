Geeta and Babita Phogat celebrate sister Sangeeta's haldi ceremony. See photos

India's star wrestling family - the Phogat sisters - have much to celebrate. Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat's sister and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat recently had her haldi ceremony and the celebrations were in full flow.

Geeta Phogat took to social media site Instagram to share a couple of photos from the occasion and the sisters looked beautiful.

Geeta first shared a photo along with Sangeeta with haldi on her hands and wrote, 'Behen ki shaadi ki peheli rasm. (The haldi ceremony held for my sister's wedding).

In one photo that Geeta Phogat shared, she is seen posing along with sister Sangeeta and son Arjun (in Sangeeta's arms), while the other one had her alongside sisters Babita, Sangeeta and their brother Dushyant.

Meanwhile, Babita Phogat too, took to Instagram to share candid photos with sisters Sangeeta and Geeta during the former's haldi ceremony and wrote, "Enjoyed the essence of HALDI Ceremony #sangeetakihaldi #littlesister #celebration #familylove #sisterbonding."

Sangeeta Phogat is all set to marry champion and fellow-wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Meanwhile, Babita Phoga herself is all set to start a new chapter in her life - that of a mother. Babita recently announced her pregnancy on social media with a lovely picture alongside her husband Vivek Suhag. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Instagrammed this picture with husband and wrote: "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realise how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life."

Babita Phogat recently celebrated her 30th birthday on November 20, 2020. Babita Phogat hails from the Phogat family part of the Phogat sisters. Her father Mahavir Singh Phogat coached her and sisters Geeta Phogat, Ritu Phogat and Sangita Phogat as well as her cousin Vinesh Phogat to become professional wrestlers.

Geeta and Babita Phogat's story came to the big screen in 2016 in the Bollywood hit film Dangal which starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

