Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh donate Rs 25 lakh for Maharashtra flood relief

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted a photograph of the couple, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh on Monday over the cheque to the minister

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and Devendra Fadnavis/picture courtesy: Devendra Fadnavis' Instagram account

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza for contributing Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Mr Fadnavis tweeted a photograph of the couple on Monday over the cheque to the minister.

The gigantic Koyna Dam, with its reservoir, spread across 890sqkm and a capacity of 100 TMC, was filled up by a half or more than 50 TMC in only nine days this year. A staggering 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh has joined the Baaghi 3 cast. The high-octane action film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment under the Baaghi franchise, and the first two instalments proved to be blockbuster hits at the box office.

While the first instalment of Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor paired opposite Tiger, the audience saw Disha Patani play his love interest in Baaghi 2. However, Sajid Nadiadwala and the team have zeroed down on Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady of Baaghi 3. For the unversed, this isn't the first time that Riteish will be associating with the Nadiadwala and Grandson company.

Riteish Deshmukh has been an integral part of their comedy franchise, Housefull. The actor will also be a part of Farhad Samji's Houseful 4, along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and others. Meanwhile, the third instalment of the successful action franchise Baaghi will release on March 6, 2020.

Talking about the same, Riteish Deshmukh said in an interview with IANS: "It is not easy to make a multi-starrer film. The more the actors, more the responsibilities on the director. Proper coordination is needed between the actors while shooting. Films like 'Housefull' and 'Dhamaal' can't be made alone (with a single actor). Such films need multiple actors. Such scripts require multiple talents. And honestly speaking, a multi-starrer film reflects the real abilities of an actor. Among several other talented actors, if you are able to impress the audience then that shows your real powers."

The actor further continued: "Multi-starrer is not a wrong term, but the ensemble cast sounds much better because now each actor plays a unique character and contributes an equal part in the film. The concept of multi-starrer films has evolved with time. It would be better if we all start using an ensemble cast than a multi-starrer film."

