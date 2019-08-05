Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for wife Genelia is all about love

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh shared a pretty collage of wife Genelia on social media, calls his wife an adhesive that keeps the family together

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh/picture courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account

Riteish Deshmukh shared a cute birthday wish for his actress wife Genelia Deshmukh and called her the "adhesive" that holds their family together. Riteish took to social media on Monday to wish his wife on her 32nd birthday.

He wrote: "Life is bliss when your best friend becomes your life partner. Happy Birthday my darling Baiko @geneliad. You are the strongest mother I know, you are the adhesive that holds our family together. For all the good deeds in this life may God bless you with the same husband in your next."

Actress Huma Qureshi also wished Genelia and said: "Happy happy bday gorgeous @geneliad. Have the most amazing sunshine filled year." On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in filmmaker Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The action drama is slated to hit theatres in October.

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3. The film is the third instalment under the Baaghi franchise. Its first two instalments proved to be blockbusters at the box office. Whereas Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. However, Sajid Nadiadwala and team have zeroed down on Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady of Baaghi 3.

This isn't the first time that Riteish will be associating with the Nadiadwala and Grandson company. Riteish has been an integral part of their comedy franchise, Housefull. The actor will be next seen in Farhad Samji's Houseful 4, which has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and others. Meanwhile, the third instalment of the successful action franchise Baaghi will release on March 6, 2020.

