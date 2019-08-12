Geoffrey Boycott: Impossible for England to get back in Ashes
England's ex-captain reckons Joe Root & Co's show at Edgbaston Test was shocking; rules out Lord's revival
Former captain and Ashes hero Geoffrey Boycott has ruled out any possibility of England storming back in the series after their 251-run loss in the opening Test at Edgbaston last week. The second Test will be played at Lord's from Wednesday.
"It's absolutely impossible for them to come back in the series. This was the first game of the World Test Championship and they played some shocking cricket," said Boycott.
Below par performance
The batting great was surprised to see England so flat after their World Cup triumph.
"Jason Roy should realise that he can't go bang-bang; he has to consolidate. Moeen Ali was so very disappointing too with both bat and ball while the opposition spinner claimed nine in the match. "Now, I realise that he got success on a last-day wicket but Nathan Lyon bowled beautifully and his dismissal on Ben Stokes was a brilliant exhibition of off-spin with Tim Paine taking a great catch.
Geoffrey Boycott
"Lyon did not have many fielders on the off-side but he had three close to the bat on the leg side. He was so confident of the batsmen not hitting him through the off-side... fantastic bowling and field setting," said Boycott.
All-time great James Anderson, who is injured, was not spared as well.
Anderson woe continue
"However great a cricketer you maybe but if you haven't played cricket for a while then you must be made fit," said Boycott.
