Get the polka dot retro look right just like Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who is currently promoting her Bollywood debut Student Of The Year 2, went the retro way during a recent event

Ananya Panday, who has already made headlines for her impeccable fashion sense during promotional events, takes her style quotient a notch higher every single time by donning classy yet quirky outfits in her various appearances.

The actress was recently seen nailing the classic '90s polka dot look. Ananya donned a polka dot black skirt and a matching cold shoulder top and accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses. Take a look!

Even you can get a similar look at affordable prices. Check these options out!

Buy AIZEL Women Georgette Black Polka Dot Skater V-Necked Cold Shouldered Dress at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

If you are up for an experimental look, you can also go with a blue polka-dot dress. Get Colour fuel Women's Georgette Dress at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

One can also ditch the dress and opt for a jumpsuit to be in fashion. Buy My Swag Women's Polka Dot Print Collared Sleeveless Jumpsuit at the discounted price of Rs 449 only. Shop here.

A chic polka-dot dress can never go wrong! Get dheylu creation Women's Dress at the discounted price of Rs 575 only. Shop here.

Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the debutant actress on the big screen. Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

