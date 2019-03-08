Ghulam Nabi Azad to head Congress campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir

national

The appointments were made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday appointed former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad as the chief of campaign and election management committee for Jammu and Kashmir in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections. The state is likely to also face assembly polls simultaneously.

Apart from Azad, the campaign committee has eight other members - state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, former state minister Nawang Rigzin Zora, former MP Tariq Hamid Karra, former union minister Saifuddin Soz, former state deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former MP Madanlal Sharma, former state minister G. M. Saroori and party leader Asgar Ali Karbalai.

The appointments were made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. They came two days after an Election Commission team visited the state and said that almost all political parties and the administration were on same page in favouring simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

