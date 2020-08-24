Kalyan girl hangs herself over alleged betrayal by boyfriend, abetment case filed

A 21-year-old girl from Kalyan (East) died by suicide after, allegedly, being betrayed by her boyfriend of three years. The police filed an abetment case against the man after learning that the deceased woman, who worked for an airline, sent a WhatsApp text to her friend days ago, saying that she will end her life because her lover married another, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The deceased, Supriya’s father R.J. Gazbe and wife had left home for some time thinking that their daughter was resting upstairs. They came back home to her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. She had used a dupatta to make a noose.

“Gazbe returned at around 2.30 pm and realised his son was not home. He had lunch assuming that Supriya was on the mezzanine floor resting. An hour later, Gazbe went upstairs and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. She used her dupatta to commit suicide,” an official at the Mahatma Phule station chowk said.

Read: 13-Year-Old Boy Loses Mobile Phone, Hangs Self Over Fear Of Being Scolded

As Gazbe cried for help, neighbours arrived at their place and also informed the police. Supriya was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. An accidental death report was filed before Supriya’s friend make the police aware of her relationship with her boyfriend who she told had gone to his native place on July 17.

On July 25, Supriya told her friend via text message that her relationship has ended and she had never thought that her boyfriend would betray her and get married to another.

“Supriya sent her friend another message on August 3, saying he had blocked her on WhatsApp and that she is ending her life. On the basis of this information, we booked the man on Friday,” an official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news