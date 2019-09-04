Girl thrashed, paraded video goes viral, police begins probe

In a shocking incident, a purported video of a girl being beaten up and paraded surfaced and is doing the rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, the district police have taken cognizance of the issue and have started looking for the victim. "We received the video through WhatsApp. We are currently looking for the girl in the video. We have not received any complaint yet. We are also verifying the video," Vipul Shrivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) stated on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh: In a video, a girl was seen being thrashed and paraded in Temachi village. Alirajpur SP Vipul Shrivastava says, "We are looking for the girl in the video. We have not received any complaint yet. We are also verifying the video." pic.twitter.com/omHkhLANDq — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The incident took place in the Temachi village of the district in Madhya Pradesh, the police informed. According to news agency, ANI, a group of people were seen beating and parading a girl in the video that went viral on social media and she was seen pleading for help while the others silently witnessed the incident or recorded it on their cellphones.

In another incident, a woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly thrashed her and pronounced triple talaq over demands of dowry. "My husband gave me triple talaq, and he along with his family, tried to murder me. They often used to beat me up and demand money. I want justice," the victim, Aqshi told ANI.

"My husband also had illicit relations with another woman. He used to go out with her and she even came home to meet him several times," she said. According to the police, the victim got married in April this year. "The woman had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws. In the initial investigation, we found the accusations to be true. She was thrashed. We are taking appropriate actions," said Najibabad Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar. "We have registered a case, arrests will be made soon," he added.

With inputs from ANI

