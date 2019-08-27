Man thrashed on suspicion of child lifting in Meerut, eight held

crime

The accused have been identified as Nadeem, Nazim, Pawan, Imran, Shahzad, Anas, Avneesh and Mustaji -- all residents of Shahjahanpur

Eight persons arrested in Shahjahanpur on the complaint of a man who alleged he was thrashed by them. Pic/ANI

Uttar Pradesh: A man was thrashed on suspicion of being a child lifter on Sunday in Shahjahanpur area in Meerut and eight people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime, police informed. According to the police, the victim identified as Azad, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, was in Shahjahanpur town under Kithor police station limits to sell herbs on the day when some people mistook him for a child lifter and thrashed him.

Meerut: 8 persons arrested in Shahjahanpur yesterday on complaint of a man who alleged he was thrashed by them on suspicion of him being a child-lifter, on August 25. pic.twitter.com/i2U3GqmrIC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2019

"A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. We identified the accused seen in the video and arrested them," Akhilesh Narayan Singh, the SP City informed reporters. According to news agency, a complaint was also registered by the victim, the police said. The accused have been identified as Nazim, Nadeem, Pawan, Shahzad, Imran, Anas, Avneesh and Mustaji -- all are residents of Shahjahanpur.

In another incident, two men were allegedly thrashed and robbed of Rs 15 lakh as their car collided with another car on Wednesday in Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi. The police said, "The two men were going home in their car when another Swift car collided from behind. The two men offered a compensation of Rs 2,500 but the Swift driver demanded a compensation of Rs 4,000. When they denied paying the amount, the Swift driver called his friends. Later, around 15 people gathered and thrashed the two men. They also allegedly took a bag containing Rs 15 lakh cash from the victims."

With inputs from ANI

