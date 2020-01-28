Give Deonar's dumping ground a definitive end

The city's largest dumping ground, Deonar, the bane of existence for those living in its vicinity, has been assigned a contractor to process garbage and start a waste-to-energy plant.

It will take around three years to set it up and even then, the capacity of the plant is one-fifth of the original estimation.

The BMC is also looking at multiple contractors to process the remaining waste.

has submitted a request to the high court to extend the deadline of the closure of the plant to 2023, as the plant will take 40 months to be fully operational.

The city generates between 7,000 and 7,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily, out of which around 1,000 metric tonnes is received by Deonar and the remaining is transported to Kanjurmarg.

The Mulund dumping ground is already under process of being scientifically shut down.

The BMC's hunt for a contractor fructified after five years. It must ensure now that the entire operation is done smoothly.

The civic body is also on the lookout for at least five contractors so that all the waste can be converted to energy, and Deonar becomes a thing of the past.

While there are many who will await its shutdown, it is the process which should be seamless and watertight.

Too often, we see projects go to seed because contractors are chosen without careful planning or deliberation, past records are not scrutinised and their expertise is wanting. Road repairs are a classic example of this myopia.

Put an end to the contractor saga which has rightfully given rise to so much cynicism amongst Mumbaikars.

Make the end of Deonar as flawless as possible. Learn from past mistakes and move according to a feasible, well-thought-out roadmap.

