Asian Games gold-medallist Manjit Singh finally spends time with his new-born son

Manjit Singh seems to have been making up by spending all the time he has with his son. Yesterday, he posted a picture and wrote: "Today, I got to meet my son and spend time with him."

Manjit Singh Chahal with son Abhir

Asian Games gold-medal winning athlete Manjit Singh Chahal wasn't around when his son Abhir was born in April, as he was busy with his preparations for the Jakarta event in Ooty and Bhutan.

Manjit Singh is an Indian middle-distance runner who specialises in the 800 metres and 1500 metres events. He represented India at the 2018 Asian Games and won the gold in the 800 metres event at Jakarta.

Manjit Singh was born in Ujhana village, Jind district, Haryana, to Randhir Chahal and Bimala Devi. He grew his passion for athletics from his father Randhir who himself was a field athlete, in discus throw and shot put. In his spare time helps his father in dairy, cattle and agriculture farming. He had a two year contract job with ONGC from 2013 to 2016

