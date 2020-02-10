Goldberg to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title at Super Showdown

The Iconic WWE superstar Goldberg made a grant return to WWE on SmackDown last week via satellite and addressed a certain issue which has not been resolved. Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in early 2017 at Fastlane to win the Universal title. GOldberg then went on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, where he lost the title to the Beast Incarnate.

However, Goldberg has never won a rematch for the Universal Championship and he looks to make a change there. Goldberg wasted no time in issuing a challenge to the Universal champ 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and also said he would take him on at WWE's next pay-per-view Super Showdown.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to win the Universal title in October last year at Crown Jewel. The Fiend has held the title for 102 days and has since successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

It will be interesting to see if GOldberg can overcome the darkness and become the Universal champion again which would definitely paint a whole new picture moving closer to WrestleMania 36.

