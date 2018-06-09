Golfer Vani Kapoor tied 22nd in Finland

Laura Fuenfstuek of Germany was on top with a four-under 68 -- one stroke ahead of Sweden's Emma Nilsson. Laura's round included an eagle (on the par-five ninth hole), six birdies against four bogeys

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor finished the first round tied at 22nd position with a score of three-over par 75 in the 40,000 euros Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open, part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Series. Vani on Thursday carded a birdie on the sixth hole against four bogeys on the first, seventh, 11th and 17th holes at the Messila Golf Club. She shared the 22nd spot with 12 others.



Laura Fuenfstuek of Germany was on top with a four-under 68 -- one stroke ahead of Sweden's Emma Nilsson. Laura's round included an eagle (on the par-five ninth hole), six birdies against four bogeys. Emma fired six birdies against three bogeys. Finnish amateur Krista Junkkari was third with a 70.

