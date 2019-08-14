Google Search to feature Independence Day parade, Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday

national

On Thursday, Narendra Modi will deliver a speech from the ramparts of Red Fort after hoisting the Tricolour flag and this will be Modi's first Independence Day speech addressing the nation after he returned to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter

Narendra Modi's speech and the 73rd Independence Day parade will be featured on Thursday "prominently" on Google Search when the official event will be broadcast live from New Delhi. Google announced on Tuesday a continued long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati which is the public service broadcaster of India, for live coverage on Google Search and YouTube for events of national importance such as the Republic Day and Independence Day telecast. A statement informed Google will also work towards digitising content from over two decades from Doordarshan (DD) and the All India Radio (AIR) on Google Arts and Culture and host digital archives of Prasar Bharti in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube.

"As part of the collaboration, viewers from across the globe will be able to watch the full parade and the prime minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August 2019," it added. The link to the YouTube live feed, where the events will be broadcasted, will be made available on Google Search when users search for 'India Independence Day'. "We are delighted to collaborate with Prasar Bharati in promoting their library of rich content, as well as promoting Indian events of national importance to Internet users across the world," Chetan Krishnaswamy, the Google India and South Asia director (public policy) stated.

Shashi Shekhar, the Prasar Bharati CEO tweeted on Tuesday stating that he was "excited" as this move will make the address digitally accessible to audiences across the world.

Excited that @ddnational coverage of Independence Day Speech of Hon’ble @PMOIndia from Red Fort will be carried prominently by Google on its Search Page making it digitally accessible to audiences across the world. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) August 13, 2019

Also Read: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind wish nation on Eid-Al-Adha

TI quoted Shekhar as saying, "The partnership between Prasar Bharati and Google has been instrumental in bringing the content of national interest on the digital platform to a range of audiences globally... The partnership has also played a key role in creating mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digital savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smartphones and other mobile handsets."

According to First Post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will deliver a speech from the ramparts of Red Fort after hoisting the Tricolour flag and this will be Modi's first Independence Day speech addressing the nation after he returned to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: Twitterati hail PM Narendra Modi in 'Man vs Wild' episode

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates