Google Search to feature Independence Day parade, Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday
On Thursday, Narendra Modi will deliver a speech from the ramparts of Red Fort after hoisting the Tricolour flag and this will be Modi's first Independence Day speech addressing the nation after he returned to power
Narendra Modi's speech and the 73rd Independence Day parade will be featured on Thursday "prominently" on Google Search when the official event will be broadcast live from New Delhi. Google announced on Tuesday a continued long-term collaboration with Prasar Bharati which is the public service broadcaster of India, for live coverage on Google Search and YouTube for events of national importance such as the Republic Day and Independence Day telecast. A statement informed Google will also work towards digitising content from over two decades from Doordarshan (DD) and the All India Radio (AIR) on Google Arts and Culture and host digital archives of Prasar Bharti in over 12 Indian languages on YouTube.
"As part of the collaboration, viewers from across the globe will be able to watch the full parade and the prime minister's speech live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel, as India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August 2019," it added. The link to the YouTube live feed, where the events will be broadcasted, will be made available on Google Search when users search for 'India Independence Day'. "We are delighted to collaborate with Prasar Bharati in promoting their library of rich content, as well as promoting Indian events of national importance to Internet users across the world," Chetan Krishnaswamy, the Google India and South Asia director (public policy) stated.
Shashi Shekhar, the Prasar Bharati CEO tweeted on Tuesday stating that he was "excited" as this move will make the address digitally accessible to audiences across the world.
Excited that @ddnational coverage of Independence Day Speech of Hon’ble @PMOIndia from Red Fort will be carried prominently by Google on its Search Page making it digitally accessible to audiences across the world.— Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) August 13, 2019
TI quoted Shekhar as saying, "The partnership between Prasar Bharati and Google has been instrumental in bringing the content of national interest on the digital platform to a range of audiences globally... The partnership has also played a key role in creating mindshare for the public broadcaster among the young audience who are digital savvy and are increasingly consuming media through smartphones and other mobile handsets."
According to First Post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will deliver a speech from the ramparts of Red Fort after hoisting the Tricolour flag and this will be Modi's first Independence Day speech addressing the nation after he returned to power with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivers his famous 'tryst with destiny' speech at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Pics/ AFP)
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten (2R) and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (R) as they witnesses the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
In this picture taken on August 17, 1947, soldiers from The Royal Norfolk Regiment embark on the S.S. Georgic bound for Britain on the quayside in Mumbai, the first British Army unit to leave Indian soil after the country achieved independence
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, crowds of revellers gather to celebrate independence from Britain around Rasina Hill in New Delhi
India achieved Independence after the Independence Movement began which followed a non violence and civil disobedience which was headed by the Indian National Congress
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures as he rides in a carriage alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten prior to witnessing the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
India becoming independent also witnessed it's partition between India and Pakistan. Various riots and violent acts led to huge number of casualties during this period
Lord Louis Mountbatten (L) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (R) receive Mahatma Gandhi (C), when Lord Mountbatten became Viceroy of the British Indian Empire on April 11, 1947. Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of the British Indian Empire (1947) and the first Governor-General of independent India (1947-1948)
Mahatma Gandhi (C) is pictured with his followers in this March 1930 photo during the famous salt march to Dandi, western Gujarat state
A file picture dated August 9, 1942, shows Jawaharlal Nehru (L) and Mohandas K. Gandhi conferring during the historic meeting, in Bombay (now Mumbai), of the All India Congress Committee when the 'Quit India' resolution was adopted demanding that Great Britain leaves India
Mahatma Gandhi (L), speaks with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. On extreme right is Sardar Patel
Mahatma Gandhi (R) sits with Jawaharlal Nehru, during a Congress Party meeting in Bombay (now Mumbai) on August 9, 1942
In this photograph taken on September 22, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi (C) visits Muslim refugees at Purana Qila in New Delhi, as they prepare to depart to Pakistan post partition
In this picture taken on October 15, 1947, railway wagons packed with Muslim refugees flee to Pakistan as Hindus flee to India by train at the border city of Amritsar between the two countries at the start of the first war between India and Pakistan
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan, shown in file photo dated September 18, 1947 posing for photographer during an interview in Karachi. Jinnah became the founding father of Pakistan when the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947 following India's independence
In this undated picture, taken in New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi walks with Manu Gandhi (L), his grand-daughter
The then Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru releases dove as a symbol of peace at a public function at the National Stadium in New Delhi
In this file photograph dated 1946, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi (C), poses with women during his tour of Bengal province
General view of the Davis Cup draw with Sir Samuel Hoare, Secretary of State for India (with hand in the Davis Cup) surrounded by Foreign ambassadors on 02 February 1934 in London
Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, May 17 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule during the final years of the Imperial rule in the Indian sub-continent. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi
Picture dated January 12, 1938 of spiritual leader of India Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), accompanied by young followers, as walking on a beach near Bombay, where he is in convalescence.
Over the years, India's Independence Day is always celebrated with flag hoisting, a parade, singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs, fireworks as well as speeches from the Prime Minister and President of the country
On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, here's a collection of vintage images, some of which represent major landmarks in India's freedom movement. All pics/ AFP
