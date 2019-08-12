Search

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind wish nation on Eid-Al-Adha

Published: Aug 12, 2019, 12:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakri Eid, is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to the devotees as they prove their devotion to Allah

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi greets people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, after offering prayers at Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the nation millions of as people from the Muslim community across the globe gathered at mosques to offer their prayers.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. President Kovind asked the devotees to commit to these universal values that represent our composite culture while PM Modi said that he is hopeful that the festival of Eid promotes the spirit of peace and happiness in the country.

Vice President Naidu Naidu said that the festival of Bakri Eid inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion, and unity. In another tweet, Naidu said that the noble ideas of Id-ul-Zuha may enrich our lives with peace and harmony. Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social networking site Twitter in order to wish the nation on the festival of Bakri Eid.

Rajnath Singh in his tweet said that the festival of Eid-Al-Adha strengthens peace and harmony in the society. While Home Minister Amit Shah said that may everyone be blessed with joy, peace, and happiness on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

