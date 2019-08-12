Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind wish nation on Eid-Al-Adha

national

Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakri Eid, is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to the devotees as they prove their devotion to Allah

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi greets people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, after offering prayers at Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the nation millions of as people from the Muslim community across the globe gathered at mosques to offer their prayers.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad.



Idu'I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 12, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. President Kovind asked the devotees to commit to these universal values that represent our composite culture while PM Modi said that he is hopeful that the festival of Eid promotes the spirit of peace and happiness in the country.

I extend my warm greetings to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Id-ul-Zuha’



The festival is an ode to the virtues of devotion, faith and sacrifice and inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion and unity.#IdulZuha — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2019

Vice President Naidu Naidu said that the festival of Bakri Eid inspires feelings of brotherhood, compassion, and unity. In another tweet, Naidu said that the noble ideas of Id-ul-Zuha may enrich our lives with peace and harmony. Besides PM Modi and President Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social networking site Twitter in order to wish the nation on the festival of Bakri Eid.

Greetings and my good wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day further strengthens and deepens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 12, 2019

Rajnath Singh in his tweet said that the festival of Eid-Al-Adha strengthens peace and harmony in the society. While Home Minister Amit Shah said that may everyone be blessed with joy, peace, and happiness on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

