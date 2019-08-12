Sachin Tendulkar, Mohamed Salah take to Twitter to wish Eid Mubarak!

other-sports

On the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, devotees distribute the offering of the animal to their family, friends, and neighbours

Cricketer Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan celebrated the festival of Eid-Al-Adha with their families. Pic/Twitter Irfan Pathan

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, noted celebrities from the sports fraternity took to social networking site Twitter to extended their cordial wishes on the occasion of Eid. As devotees all across the globe are celebrating Bakri Eid, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, footballers Mohamed Salah and Mesut Ozil, and many others to their social media handles in order to pour in their Eid wishes.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha.

May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone. pic.twitter.com/xpJYlc46FI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2019

Eid-Al-Adha is the holy festival of sacrifice, which according to the Islamic calendar falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, is being celebrated today all across the world. The festival of Eid-Al-Adha is an auspicious occasion which is marked by the sacrifice of an animal that is close to them in order to prove their love and devotion for Allah.

ÙÂÙÂ Ø¹Ø§ÙÂ ÙÂØ§ÙÂØ¬ÙÂ ÙÂØ¹ Ø¨Ø®ÙÂØ±.. Ø¹ÙÂØ¯ Ø£Ø¶Ø­ÙÂ Ø³Ø¹ÙÂØ¯ Ø¹ÙÂÙÂÙÂØ§ ÙÂÙÂÙÂØ§ — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 11, 2019

On this day, the devotees distribute the offering of the animal to their family, friends, and neighbours. Also, it is distributed among the poor and the needy.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

Eid mubarak everyone. May you all have a wonderful Eid. Make sure to give qurbani to the needy #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/q3WFCnRco9 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 12, 2019

In the build-up to the festival of Eid-Al-Adha, devotees buy goats or sheep a few days prior for sacrifice. People also visit mosques and offer their prayers and exchange gifts on the occasion of Bakri Eid. People meet and greet their loved ones and enjoy several delicacies and savouries that are prepared for the occasion as they get together to celebrate the festival of Eid.

