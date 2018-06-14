Gorgeous! Ananya Panday dazzles in a Manish Malhotra lehenga

Ananya Panday looks breathtakingly beautiful in this latest photoshoot

Chunky Panday's elder daughter Ananya Panday is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film – Student of The Year 2. The film is a sequel to the hit Student of The Year (2012), which was the launch pad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The sequel will have new students Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and debutante Tara Sutaria.

As Ananya preps up for her Bollywood debut, she has already started doing photo shoots. Her photoshoot with Manish Malhotra is resplendent! The budding actress is literally glowing in a traditional lehenga with a modern twist. With subtle makeup, accentuated with a neck-piece, she looks breathtakingly beautiful in the ivory coloured lehenga.



Manish shared Ananya Panday's photo and called her "young", "beautiful" and "glamorous". The comments on the photo were filled with love and praises for the actress. Ananya is a social media favourite and according to mentor Karan Johar's instructions became a paparazzi favourite.

Ananya was shooting in Dehradun for Student of the Year 2 while she escaped a major car accident. The actress keeps sharing photos from the sets with her co-actress Tara Sutaria. The two share a great equation and are enjoying shooting for the Punit Malhotra directorial. Starring Tiger, Tara, and Ananya, the film releases on 23 November 2018.

