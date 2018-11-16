'Gossip Girls' Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan and Farah Khan dine in style

bollywood

Farah Khan shared a photo of her girl gang on Instagram and called themselves as "Gossip Girls"

Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Kaajal Anand and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/farahkhankunder.

It was a girl's night out for filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan with her pals Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan and Kaajal Anand. The ladies went dining on Wednesday night at a plush Bandra Kurla Complex restaurant. They were also snapped outside the restaurant by the paparazzi.



Farah Khan spotted outside the restaurant. All Pictures/Yogen Shah.



Shweta Bachchan spotted outside the restaurant.

Farah Khan also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "#gossipgirls! @gaurikhan pls order hot chocolate for next time.. n @shwetabachchan im confiscating ur phone next meeting.. @putlu u were just fine [sic]."

Well, we would have loved to be a fly on the wall. Was the DeepVeer shaadi part of the conversation? Tell, Farah, tell.



Farah Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda dine together.

Before catching up with the girl gang, Shweta Bachchan had a busy day, as she stepped out on a 'Koffee' date with younger brother Abhishek Bachchan. The date was held at none other than Shweta's best friend, Karan Johar's chat show - Koffee With Karan Season 6 couch.

Karan had taken to his Instagram account to share the photos of the sibling. He captioned the photo as, "With my childhood buddies !!! The most wonderful siblings ever [sic]."

