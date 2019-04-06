Gudi Padwa 2019: Easy recipes that you can prepare and enjoy too!

food

One begins their day by consuming neem leaves with jaggery which is said to signify the taste of life and has both bitter and sweet days

Shrikhand and Puri

Gudi Padwa festival celebrations are incomplete without bingeing on delicacies. Gudi Padwa is one such festival where there is a huge list of sweet dishes such as puranpolis, shrikhand and many more.

But Maharashtrians prepare a feast on this day, ranging from puranpolis and sabudana khichdi to shrikhand and thalipeeth.

Here are some recipes that you can try your hand at on this day:

SHRIKHAND





Ingredients

2 cups hung curd (made from full cream milk curd)

1 cup sugar

1 pinch of Saffron

1/2 tspn Elaichi powder

1/4 tspn nutmeg powder

Chopped dryfruit of ur choice

Method:

Mix all the above ingredients except dry fruit and keep aside for half an hour. Then blend it well using a hand blender or blender. Transfer into a bowl n top it with the chopped dry fruit. This is the basic shrikhand. One can make variations to this shrikhand.

Variations:

1 Aamrakhand - while making Aamrakhand skip the dry fruits, Saffron and nutmeg.

2 Burhani shrikhand - just add chopped fruits of your choice (apple, banana, grapes, chikoo, pomegranate ) and some cashews and raisins as well.

BASUNDI



Ingredients:

2 litres milk (full cream but I prefer cow milk)

1 katori sugar

Half cup mix of slivered almonds, pistachios and chiroti

1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

In a wide mouthed, thick-bottomed pot or kadhai, pour the milk and start heating on a low flame. Keep stirring intermittently to avoid burning. Once it begins to boil, add the sugar and keep stirring till the milk reduces to half the quantity. Now add the cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and dry fruit. Boil for 5 minutes more and remove from the gas and let it cool. Refrigerate and serve it chilled.

MASALEBHAAT

Ingredients:

3 katoris basmati rice

1 katori Oil

100 gms brinjal cubed large

1 big potato cubed similarly

100 gms fresh green peas

50 gms french beans julienned

50 gms carrot julienned

1 tsp ginger paste

1tspn green chilli paste

1 Goda masala

1 Garam masala

For the tadka

4 lavang

2 pieces dalchini inch long

2 Badi elaichi

3 green elaichi

1 star anise

4 bay leaves

8 peppercorns

Hing quarter tsp

Method:

Wash and soak the rice for half an hour. Keep 6 cups water for boiling. Meanwhile, in a large wide pot heat oil. When hot add all the whole spices mentioned in the tadka. Add the vegetables, chilli and ginger pastes. Saute well on a high flame. Reduce the flame add turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, goda masala and saute. Now drain the rice add it to the vegetables and saute some more. Add about a 2 -3 tsp salt. Add the hot water and allow it to boil. Keep stirring gently with a wooden spatula. Once it forms a slurry reduce the flame lowest and keep a lid and allow it to cook. Sprinkle some chopped coriander and grated coconut and serve.

