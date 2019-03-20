Guess what Jimmy Sheirgill wanted to become before he became an actor

Published: Mar 20, 2019, 08:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jimmy Sheirgill in a candid chat on the show Famously Filmfare said that he wanted to become a doctor before he became an actor

Everyone has dreams of becoming something when they're young. Someone wants to become an astronaut, someone a pilot and some doctors. And that's exactly what Jimmy Sheirgill dreamt of. He confessed on Famously Filmfare on MX Player that wanted to become a doctor before he became an actor.

"When I was little, my mother would always feel that I would become a doctor. I wonder why, though! So, I took that thing very seriously. And when I was in school also, if I start counting I guess it was till the 11th grade that I tried very hard thinking I would study biology and would definitely go for it and go into medical and I thought of becoming a doctor," said Jimmy.

Jimmy Sheirgill further added, "My mother would tell me since childhood that I would grow up to become a doctor. But when the proper experiments began in the 11th grade on cockroaches and frogs and whatever, I ran away from there. I thought to myself if I cannot dissect a cockroach or a frog or watch it happen, how do you expect me to probably have a human body with me and study it? I tried very hard. But then I called my mother and said that I won't be able to do it and that I tried a lot."

